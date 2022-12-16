Woman, 56, Found Dead At Delhi House; Cash And Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen

A 31-year-old man and his partner were arrested for allegedly killing a 56-year-old woman and decamping with cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 1 crore in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said on Friday.

Madhur Kundra and his partner Amarjot Kaur Sandhu (28) were arrested from a hotel in Punjab's Amritsar, they said.

Both the accused wanted to marry each other and settle abroad. Since Kundra, who was a relative of deceased identified as Rajni, knew that the woman was wealthy and decided to rob her, police said.

On December 13, after finding Rajni unconscious, she was shifted to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissoner of Police (Crime) said on the basis of local enquiry and technical support, one of the suspects was identified.

A team immediately rushed to Amritsar, raided a hotel and apprehended Kundra and Sandhu, he said.

During interrogation, police found out that Kundra was the son of the sister-in-law of the deceased. He is married and has a seven-year-old child. He is an MBA from Meerut and presently is a medical products distributor, he said.

The co-accused, who is a nurse at a hospital in Amritsar got married in January 2021.

Soon after marriage, her husband left her and shifted to Dubai. During the period, she came in contact with Kundra and both fell in love, he added.

"Both the accused planned to marry each other and shift abroad. But they needed money to the execute their plan. As Kundra was a relative of the deceased, he also had good relations with Rajni's son Chetan.

"On November 27, Chetan visited him and during their conversation, Kundra learnt that Rajni was a wealthy woman. To execute his plan, Kundra stole the keys of Rajni's house from Chetan's bag," the senior police officer said.

On December 13, they reached her house, smothered her to death with a pillow and took off with jewellery and cash," he said.

The robbed jewellery and Rs. 14,40,400 lakhs cash has been recovered, police said.

