With Fake Papers, Delhi MBA Graduate Allegedly Sold Same House To 5 Men

The woman and her mother allegedly faked documnents of their home in South Delhi. (Representational)

Two women, an MBA graduate and her mother, have been arrested for allegedly forging documents of their home in South Delhi and selling the same property to five different men, police said today. With the money they received from the fraudulent deals which police say is about 2.5 crores, the women went to five-star hotels and made multiple trips abroad, police said.

They were arrested on Saturday after police received a tip off that the two were staying at a hotel in Delhi's New Friend's Colony. Police registered Three cases of cheating were registered against the women and a court declared them 'proclaimed offenders'.

The woman is also an accused in the murder of a Goa casino owner.

During interrogation, the woman told police that in order to earn to quick money and live a lavish life, she hatched plan with her mother to cheat people, the officer said.

The woman is a commerce graduate from Delhi University and has an MBA from the University of London. After returning from UK, she began working as a freelance stock consultant, police said.