Will Waive Off House Tax If Voted To Power In Delhi Civic Polls: Congress

Polling to the MCD will be held on December 4 and the counting will take place on December 7.

Delhi Congress today said it will waive off dues of private residential buildings, if voted to power in the upcoming polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Launching a campaign, "House Tax - Pichhla Maaf, Agla half", the party's Delhi chief Anil Chaudhary said his party will also reduce the property tax by 50 per cent.

"It is unfortunate that the BJP looted and threatened the citizens in the name of house tax in Delhi. We will waive off dues of private residential buildings within a month and ensure no house pays more than half the present property tax," he said.

Chaudhary said the Delhi Congress will constitute a municipal valuation committee, which will re-categorise colonies under the MCD, and unit area rates will be fixed based on category of roads where the properties are located.

"We will also ensure basic standards of civic infrastructure and services in all settlements and strengthen the Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC) project. All records available in property tax returns will also be digitised," he said.

Polling to the MCD will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)