Will Fulfil Sheila Dikshit Dream Of Making Delhi World Class: Congress

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died on July 20

Working presidents of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Thursday paid tribute to the party's late veteran leader Sheila Dikshit and said they will carry forward her dream of making Delhi a world-class city.

Working Presidents of the DPCC Haroon Yusuf and Devender Yadav, who held a meeting with party leaders and workers, said that meeting of all the district presidents will be held today at the DPCC office.

Targeting AAP and BJP, Mr Yusuf and Mr Yadav said: "BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have been misleading the people of Delhi regarding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi." They said that it was the Congress government which regularised the unauthorised colonies in 1977 and 2012. "Sheila Dikshit government had regularised 917 unauthorised colonies in 2012, and it was the responsibility of the MCDs to prepare the layout plans for the residents of these colonies to get the full benefit of the regularisation."

They said that though the BJP has been in power in the MCDs for the past 12 years, it has not prepared the layout plans to determine the boundaries, and as a result, the residents of these colonies have not been able to benefit the fruits of regularisation. Mr Yusuf and Mr Yadav said that the Congress party in Delhi will strive to fulfill Sheila Dikshit's dream for Delhi. "We will take forward the development works started by her to make Delhi not only a truly international city but also for improving the quality of life of the people," they said.

Cornering AAP, they said that party claimed that it is working for the welfare of the people but power consumers are being slapped with inflated power bills, the condition of hospitals are in a sorry state and government schools are also in a bad plight. They said that the Congress workers will go around and meet the people to nail the lies of both the BJP and the AAP regarding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies and the deteriorating condition of Delhi, including law and order and sanitation.

"One hour of rain makes Delhi water-logged and clogged, which clearly exposes the lack of preparedness by the MCDs and the AAP government facing the monsoon woes," the duo added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.