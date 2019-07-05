Will Consider Free Travel For Senior Citizens, Students: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal interacted with senior citizens selected under 'Mukyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana'. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government might provide free rides to senior citizens and students on public transport in the national capital.

Interacting with senior citizens selected under 'Mukyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', the AAP leader said his government is committed to make lives easier for the people of the city.

Mr Kejriwal said the proposed free-travel scheme is for women in Delhi Metro and public buses, which covers half of all senior citizens in the city.

He said the AAP dispensation will consider making it free for all senior citizens and students once women start getting the facility.

Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi announced that it would provide free rides to women on public buses and metro trains.

