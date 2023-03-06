Who Can Use Ashram Flyover, Who Can't: 5 Points From Delhi Traffic Police's Advisory

Initially, only light vehicles will be allowed on the new flyover. Heavy vehicles (buses and trucks) will be banned on both carriageways, said the Delhi Traffic Police.

Only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA & Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram flyover instead of Barapulla flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Safdarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Ghaziabad, DND, Noida and trans-Yamuna areas are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla.

Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover. They have been advised to plan their journey as usual. These commuters are also advised to follow the directions of the traffic police personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.