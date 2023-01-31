Water Supply To Be Hit In These Areas Of Delhi Today, Tomorrow

Water supply will also be hit in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Delhi University areas. (Representational)

Water supply will be affected in the western, outer and southern areas of the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the Delhi Jal Board's annual flushing of its underground reservoir.

The areas to be affected include Janakpuri, Mehrauli, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Vijay Nagar, Roop Nagar, Rithala, and Old Rajinder Nagar, among others. Supply will also be affected in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Delhi University areas.

Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 31.01.2023 and 01.02.2023 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert#DJB4U#DJBMissionModepic.twitter.com/O1HYRJoV6u — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 30, 2023

"Due to annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on 31.01.2023 and 01.02.2023..." the Delhi Jal Board said in a tweet.

