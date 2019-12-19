Watch: Rush Hour Nightmare As Cops Check Vehicles At Delhi-Gurgaon Border

Delhi-Gurgaon traffic jam: Only one vehicle is being allowed to cross the barricade at a time

There is a massive traffic jam on the over six-lane road that connects Delhi with its neighbouring city Gurgaon after the Delhi Traffic Police barricaded it to stop protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

In visuals, policemen are seen letting only one vehicle pass through the barricades. Hundreds of vehicles stretching to several kilometres are seen waiting for their turn to clear the barricades that have blocked all the lanes except one on the wide road.

It is likely to take hours to clear the road of traffic.

"What is happening - entry to Delhi from Gurgaon and Noida is a mess - metro is not stopping at various stops, people stuck on roads... What's going on?" a Twitter user RJ Ginnie said.

Vistara Chief Commercial Officer tweeted their crew is also stuck in the traffic jam.

Due to heavy traffic jam, our crew transport heading to airport are also stuck for the past one hour near Ambience Mall Gurgaon. Very tough travel conditions today. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 19, 2019

"Have been on National Highway 8 from 9.15 am. Over the last one hour traffic along the Gurgaon-Delhi highway has been crawling. I have travelled less than 4 km over the last 60 minutes. More determined than ever to make it to the rally. See u at Mandi House. Cancelled all progs," journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta tweeted.

People stuck in their cars, most of who are unable to take a U-turn to return, posted videos of the massive traffic jam on Twitter. Those going to the airport on the outskirts of Delhi are also stuck.

IndiGo tweeted to give a heads-up to passengers about the traffic jam, asking them to factor in the situation while planning their commute to the airport.

The police in several cities have not given permission to organise protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Simultaneous protests are planned in more than 10 cities across the country today. Permission for any rally was withheld in Delhi, with any gathering of four or more people banned near the Red Fort in central Delhi.