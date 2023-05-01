Watch: Man Holds On To Bonnet As Car Is Driven For 2-3 Km In Delhi

The car drove some 2-3 km with the man holding on to the bonnet.

A man was seen holding on to the bonnet of a car as it travelled a few kilometres late last night in Delhi. The car allegedly belonged to Bihar MP Chandan Singh, police said.

The car was travelling from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah when police spotted the car, and stopped it. It drove some 2-3 km with the man holding on to the bonnet.

#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/54dOCqxWTh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

The driver was at the wheels and the MP was not present at the time of the incident, said officials, adding that a case has been registered for rash driving.

Chetan, the victim, alleged the accused driver was drunk and accelerated away when he stopped the car for brushing his vehicle thrice.

"The car brushed my vehicle thrice. I came out and stood in front of it but he started driving. I hung on to the bonnet as he drove from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin. I kept pleading him to stop, but he didn't," he said.

He said he spotted a police van on the way and it followed the car until it stopped.

In a video shot from another vehicle, the car with Bihar registration was seen stopping before the police van as the victim climbed off the bonnet.