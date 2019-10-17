Wanted Gang Leader Fires At Police, Arrested By Delhi Special Cell

Delhi police carried out the operation near Dwarka Metro Station (Representational)

The head of a notorious gang was arrested by the police, after an exchange of fire injured him, in the early hours of Thursday, a Delhi Police press release said.

A team of special cell officers under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lalit Mohan and ACP Hridaya Bhushan executed the operation near Dwarka metro station in New Delhi.

The head of the gang, Prince Tewatia, was shot in the left leg during the crossfire with the police. However, his accomplice Pramod managed to escape.

The accused and his accomplice fired five rounds at the police who, in retaliation, fired eight rounds.

Mr Tewatia jumped his parole and is an accused in over half a dozen cases of murder and attempts to murder in the National Capital Region. He also ran an extortion racket in Delhi's south zone, the press release read.

The police have seized the car that was being used by Mr Tewatia and recovered an illegal firearm along with four live rounds and three mobile phones.

They also recovered another firearm along with spent bullet cartridges from the spot where the encounter took place.

