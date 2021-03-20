Virtual Autopsy Facility Starts At AIIMS Delhi. Here's How It Works

AIIMS starts virtual autopsy facility which will be better than physical autopsy and take just 10 minutes

The facility of virtual autopsy was started at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi today which aims to make the process minimally invasive and more effective. It was inaugurated by ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.

Speaking about the new facility, Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS Forensic Department, said it is a step towards dignified management of body.

"From today, it (facility) is going to start for dignified management of body no need to give cuts on the body and for various research purposes too. What is the position of other organs, what has contributed to the death of the person, through this (facility), we will receive many important information," he told news agency PTI.

Dr Gupta said virtual autopsy will be better than physical autopsy and takes just 10 minutes, whereas physical autopsy takes about six hours to complete.

"Virtual autopsies are less time-consuming as compared to traditional post-mortem and are minimally invasive, allowing the body to be released for cremation or burial sooner," he added.

Virtual autopsy is conducted with scanning and imaging technology. It involves examination of various tissues and internal organs using CT Scan machine.

The body is put in the CT scan machine where it generates about 25,000 images of the body within seconds which can be then examined by experts.



