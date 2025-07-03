Video: Woman Dragged Along Train After Losing Footing, Cop Saves Her

A major accident was narrowly averted at a railway station in Delhi by the action of an alert police constable who saved a woman from coming under a train.

At 11.20 pm on Wednesday, as the 14118 Kalindi Express pulled out of the Shahdara railway station's Platform 3, people continued to board it. Among them was a woman passenger, who lost her balance while trying to board the train that was continuing to gain speed. She slipped into the gap between the moving train and the platform.

Railway Protection Force (RFP) constable Poonam Kumari, who was on duty at the time, rushed towards the woman and pulled the woman to safety, averting a tragedy.

Soon, around half a dozen bystanders rush to help pull the woman to safety, who was still dangerously close to the running train.

The shocked woman collapsed seconds after being pulled out of harm's way even as bystanders attended to her.

Railways authorities praised Poonam Kumari's bravery and presence of mind, calling it a shining example of the dedication and vigilance upheld by the Railway Protection Force.

Following the incident, Northern Railway urged passengers to exercise caution while boarding or alighting from trains and to wait until the train comes to a complete stop.