Video: 'Snake' Causes Chaos In Delhi Metro, But It Turns Out To Be...

A video claiming a snake sighting in a Delhi Metro women's coach went viral on Thursday evening, triggering alarm among commuters. While the video does not show the reptile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed that immediate action was taken after passengers raised an alert.

The train was halted and evacuated at Akshardham Metro Station as a precautionary measure. It was then sent to the depot for a thorough inspection.

Snake Found inside Ladies Coach in Delhi Metro

pic.twitter.com/J9ewritp2P — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 20, 2025

According to a statement issued by DMRC's Corporate Communications head, Anuj Dayal, "Despite meticulous checks of both the coach and surveillance footage, no snake was found. However, a baby lizard was spotted during the inspection."

Reassuring commuters, DMRC emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority. Authorities have urged all metro users to remain vigilant and report any unusual sightings to metro staff for timely action.

