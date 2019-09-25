Video Shows Delhi Property Dealer Ran Before Being Shot Dead

The police said the shooter was accompanied by another man on a bike.

A property dealer was shot dead by an unidentified gunman outside his office in Dwarka's Old Palam Vihar Road. The police suspect enmity could be the reason behind the killing.

CCTV footage from outside the office of Narendra Gehlot, a property dealer, showed a man walking up to his SUV and opening fire. The incident happened at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

In the video, the 48-year-old was seen trying to escape in his car but it then veers and stops in its tracks, almost hitting the shooter. The gunman, who was wearing a helmet, then jumps on the roof of another parked car and fires at Gehlot as he tries to flee on foot. Gehlot was rushed to Venkateshwara Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Dwarka senior police officer Anto Alphonso said the victim himself was an accused in an attempt to murder case.

"The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera. There were two bike-borne assailants, who were sporting helmets, one of them fired the gun. Gehlot, himself had an attempted murder case against him. He had fought the Delhi civic polls and lost," Alphonso told news agency IANS.

The police said the shooter was accompanied by another man on a bike. A case was filed and the investigation is under progress.

