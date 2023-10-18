Video: Man Choked With Jiu-Jitsu Move, Falls To Ground. All For Rs 3,000

The police have registered a case and are probing the case.

A poor scrap dealer, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu chokehold, and a daylight robbery - Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Monday evening witnessed an episode that could pass off as a crossover between Ultimate Fighting Championship and Crime Patrol.

CCTV footage shows three men engaged in conversation with a scrap dealer, standing next to his trolley.

The scrap dealer was suddenly ambushed from behind by one of the accomplices who put him in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu chokehold, more specifically a rear naked choke that cuts the oxygen and blood supply to the brain in a matter of seconds - causing one to lose consciousness. If held for long, it can also prove to be fatal.

With the scrap dealer knocked out cold on the ground, the three men robbed him of Rs 3,200 and fled the scene. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera and the video has now gone viral on social media.

The scrap dealer regained consciousness a few minutes later and reported the robbery to the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.