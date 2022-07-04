Video: Delhi Man Annoyed With Barking Hits Dog And Neighbours

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

A man attacked three people with an iron rod in Delhi's Paschim Vihar after his neighbour's dog barked at him and also bit him, the police said.

The man also hit the dog and injured him, officials said.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

Dharamvir Dahiya was taking a stroll early this morning when his neighbour Rakshit's dog started barking at him. Irked by the dog's barking, Dharamvir Dahiya grabbed the dog by his tail and pushed him away.

When the dog's owner came to rescue his pet, Mr Dahiya thrashed the dog, who then bit him. This resulted in an altercation between the two men, officials said.

Mr Dahiya then hit Rakshit and a woman from his family with the rod. He also attacked his other neighbour, a 53-year-old man, when he tried to intervene.

A video of the incident shows the infuriated man hitting the woman with the rod as she tries to stop him from entering her home. Another video shows Mr Dahiya hitting the dog on his head with the rod.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, officials said.