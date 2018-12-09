VHP Rally LIVE Updates: VHP Rally In Delhi Today In Push For Ram Temple

Delhi | Posted by | Updated: December 09, 2018 11:43 IST
New Delhi: 

In another push for the early construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is holding a mega rally in Delhi today. With more than 1.5 lakh people expected to attend, the right-wing outfit has organised the rally to demand the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and other affiliates of the VHP are expected to gather at the Ramlila ground.

 

 



Dec 09, 2018
11:43 (IST)
Traffic restrictions and diversions are in place in roads leading to Ramlila ground where the rally is being held. 
