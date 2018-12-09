VHP Rally LIVE Updates: VHP Rally In Delhi Today In Push For Ram Temple

In another push for the early construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is holding a mega rally in Delhi today. With more than 1.5 lakh people expected to attend, the right-wing outfit has organised the rally to demand the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and other affiliates of the VHP are expected to gather at the Ramlila ground.

