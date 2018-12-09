Right-Wing Rally In Delhi Today To Press For Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Ramlila Maidan rally: People turn up to participate at the rally organised by VHP in Delhi

A huge right-wing rally to demand the fast-tracking of the Ram temple at Ayodhya is being held at Delhi's Ramlila grounds. The attending groups, which include the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, want the government to pass an ordinance to bypass the legal process. The winter session of parliament -- the last before the Lok Sabha polls are announced -- begins on Tuesday.

The right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad, or VHP, which is organising the rally, claims more than 1.5 lakh people are attending it. Senior RSS functionaries, including Bhaiya-ji Joshi, are also expected to attend. The VHP has brought in Ram devotees from the neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat and Meerut.

The title suit of the Ayodhya case is pending in the Supreme Court. In January, the judges are expected to name a date for the beginning of the hearing.

But with the issue pending in courts for more than 25 years, the right-wing groups are demanding that the government sidestep the courts and go ahead with the temple building.

Last month, the VHP held a huge rally in Ayodhya to push for the demand. One of the religious leaders attending it, Swami Rambhadracharya, said a Union minister has assured him that a decision on the temple will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers after December 11.

Allies like the Shiv Sena have alleged that the BJP is using the temple issue as an election gimmick -- a view that the opposition also holds.

The Sena held a public meeting in Ayodhya last month that coincided with the VHP rally. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who addressed the gathering, also warned the BJP that they would not remain in power if they don't start the temple building process.

