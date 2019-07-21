US Citizen Arrested For Entering Delhi Airport Using Fake Ticket

The ma told officials that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal. (Representational)

A US national was arrested at the Delhi airport today for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said.

Kasi V Malla was arrested around 12.30 am. Security personnel found him roaming suspiciously in the terminal area and trying to leave the Terminal-3 (T3) building, the official said.

The man was stopped and questioned, as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, he said.

The passenger told security officials that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his wife and children who were travelling to Zurich in Switzerland. The man has been arrested.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.