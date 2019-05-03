Unhappy With Marriage, Woman Conspires With Lover To Kill Husband: Cops

The woman's lover hired a man to strangulate her husband in Delhi's New Usmanpur area. (Representational)

A woman was arrested in Delhi's New Usmanpur area after she allegedly conspired to kill her husband, police said, adding that two others were also arrested in the matter.

Subodh Jain, 42, was found unconscious in his house on Wednesday, May 1. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, senior cop Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The wife, Preeti Jain, told police that her husband had fallen unconscious several times before. But a postmortem report revealed that Subodh died of asphyxia after he was allegedly strangulated.

Police found that Preeti "spoke frequently" with another man Rahul Jain, 30, from Sonipat, after which he was arrested too.

Probe revealed that Preeti was unhappy with her marriage which is why she planned to murder Subodh. Rahul, also Preeti's lover, allegedly involved his friend Vijay Hooda, who he offered Rs 1.5 lakh to kill Subodh.

Mr Thakur said that Preeti gave Rahul a set of keys of the house on April 29 and left along with her child after giving her husband some sleeping pills. Then, Vijay entered the house and allegedly strangulated Subodh.

Police said that Vijay also stole a laptop and mobile from the house, threw things around the floor of the house and fled to Sonipat.

The three were arrested and the laptop, mobile, the string used to strangulate Subodh along with the car they used have been seized, police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.