Unemployed Man, 30, Commits Suicide By Jumping Off Flyover

The officer said they have recovered a dairy from the residence of Saurabh wherein he had written that he was frustrated over not getting a job.

Delhi | | Updated: February 11, 2019 01:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Unemployed Man, 30, Commits Suicide By Jumping Off Flyover

Saurabh was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 30-year-old man suffering from depression over not getting a job allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Mayur Vihar flyover in east Delhi, the police said today.

Saurabh, a native of Bhojpuri in Bihar, was presently staying at New Ashok Nagar, they said. He had completed his Bachelor of Technology degree from a university in Bihar, they added.

The Mayur Vihar police station was informed at around 9 am regarding the incident following which they rushed to the spot, a senior official said.

Saurabh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

The officer said they have recovered a dairy from the residence of Saurabh wherein he had written that he was frustrated over not getting a job.

The content of the dairy showed that he was depressed over being unemployed, he added.

Investigations revealed that the deceased had shifted to Delhi just two-and-a-half-months ago and was looking for a job, the officer said.

The body has been handed over to family after post-mortem, the police said.

For more Delhi news, click here

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

30-year-old depressed manMan Commits SuicideMan jumps from flyover

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chocolate DayFriedlieb Ferdinand RungeLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPaytm Postpaid

................................ Advertisement ................................