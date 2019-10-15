Two Wanted Criminals Arrested In Delhi

Both the criminals were arrested after separate encounters by the police.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two wanted criminals after separate encounters in the national capital on Monday evening, officials said.

In the first incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested after a brief exchange of fire from near Bhalswa landfill at around 9 pm, police said.

"The accused has been identified as Pratham Anand , a resident of Tilak Nagar. He was wanted in a case after his video of firing in a house in the area of Mahendra Park, Delhi went viral," said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

A semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said, adding he was involved in more than 25 criminal cases.

Around one dozen rounds were fired from both sides and Anand sustained injury in his right leg.

During investigation, it was revealed that Anand, along with his seven to eight associates, had forcibly entered a house in Mahendra Park on May 24 and fired many rounds aiming at Naresh Kumar and injured him.

The accused were having criminal rivalry with Naresh Kumar.

In another incident, police arrested Imran (25), a resident of New Usmanpur, around 8.10 pm from near Rajghat after a brief shoot-out when he came there on a scooter, police said.

"He fired three rounds from his pistol and in retaliation, police fired four rounds. He suffered gunshot injury in his leg," a senior police officer said.

He was wanted in a robbery case of Shashtri Park. He was earlier arrested in as many as seventeen cases of robbery-cum-snatching, the officer said.

