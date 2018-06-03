Two Students Killed In Road Accident The victims, Akshat Kamboj, 24, and Vikhyat Pandit, 25, had pursued BA LLB course and were preparing for judiciary examinations, a senior police officer said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Akshat Kamboj was son of a former lawmaker from a constituency in Karnal district. New Delhi: Two students, including the son of a former Haryana lawmaker died in a road accident as their two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle near Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi, police said today.



The victims, Akshat Kamboj, 24, and Vikhyat Pandit, 25, had pursued BA LLB course and were preparing for judiciary examinations, a senior police officer said.



A call about the accident was received at Civil Lines police station around 3 AM today. The policemen took the duo who were lying on the road to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, he said.



Mr Kamboj hailed from Karnal and Mr Pandit from Palwal in Haryana.



"Both were BA LLB and were taking coaching classes for judiciary exam in Mukharjee Nagar," the officer said.



Mr Akshat was son of a former lawmaker from a constituency in Karnal district. He had completed his degree from an institution in Sonipat last year, police said.



A case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the vehicle and its driver.



Two students, including the son of a former Haryana lawmaker died in a road accident as their two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle near Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi, police said today.The victims, Akshat Kamboj, 24, and Vikhyat Pandit, 25, had pursued BA LLB course and were preparing for judiciary examinations, a senior police officer said.A call about the accident was received at Civil Lines police station around 3 AM today. The policemen took the duo who were lying on the road to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, he said.Mr Kamboj hailed from Karnal and Mr Pandit from Palwal in Haryana."Both were BA LLB and were taking coaching classes for judiciary exam in Mukharjee Nagar," the officer said. Mr Akshat was son of a former lawmaker from a constituency in Karnal district. He had completed his degree from an institution in Sonipat last year, police said.A case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the vehicle and its driver. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter