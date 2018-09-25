Two Sisters Found Dead In Drain In Delhi, No Injury Mark Found On Bodies

The sisters were missing since the evening of September 19. (Representational)

The bodies of two sisters, in their 20s, were found in a drain in Alipur area of North West Delhi's Rohini, the police said today.

The women were missing since September 19 and a case was registered at the Seelampur police station in northeast Delhi, a family member said.

The sisters had left home saying they were going to a bus terminal, but did not return, following which the family approached police, he added.

The police informed the family about the recovery of the bodies of the two women in Alipur on Monday night.

The cause of death of the sisters can only be ascertained after postmortem, the police said, adding that no injury mark was found on the bodies.

