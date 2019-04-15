Two Drug Addicts Planing Big Robbery In Delhi Arrested

The two were apparently bored of snatching valuables and decided to go a level up. (Representational)

Fed up with minor snatchings, two drug addicts were out on Delhi's streets with illegal weapons to commit a crime befitting their perceived status and fund their addiction.

Akash, 25, and Iqbal, 30, were roaming the streets in Najafgarh area to commit a "big" crime on April 12 when they were arrested, the police said today.

They had been apparently bored of snatching valuables of passersby and decided to go a level up.

With minor snatching incidents, they were unable to fund their drug addiction. Hence, they decided to rob someone with an expensive motorcycle or car for a huge booty to ensure their drug supply remained unhindered for a prolonged duration, the police said.

One country-made pistol with a live round was seized from each of them, Anto Alphonse, senior police official said (Dwarka), said.

The accused had spent time together in Tihar Jail and it's there where they formed a team, he said.

They were previously involved in cases of burglary and theft cases.

