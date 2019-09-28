Two Arrested After Excise Department Raids Bar In South Delhi

Several bottles of illegal liquor from the bar were also seized by the police. (File)

A team of Excise Department officials and police apprehended two people and recovered several bottles of illegal liquor after they conducted a raid at a Bar in South Extension Part 1 area in New Delhi.

"Excise Department officials conducted a raid at Nocturnal Air Bar in South Ex Part-1, where liquor was being sold without a license. Owner of the bar named Amit Singh and Manager Mahesh have been apprehended," Excise Department said in a statement today.

It also said that several bottles of illegal liquor were also taken into possession by the police.

According to the Excise Department, the raid was conducted based on credible information that a restaurant and bar named Nocturnal Air Bar was organising a high-profile party and serving and selling liquor without a license.

A case has also been registered under relevant sections of Delhi Excise Act at Kotla Mubarkpur police station and further investigation is underway, the officials said.

