Ex Haryana MLAs Raided, Rs 5 Crore Cash, 300 Guns, Liquor Bottles Seized

Rs 5 crore cash, foreign-made weapons and about 300 cartridges were also recovered

The Enforcement Directorate seized over a 100 bottles of liquor, Rs 5 crore cash, illegal foreign-made weapons and about 300 cartridges during searches at the residence of two former MLAs in Haryana and Punjab, officials said on Friday.

The probe agency was conducting raids at locations related to Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbagh Singh, former Congress MLA Surender Panwar and their associates in a case of alleged illegal mining.

While Mr Singh is a former INLD MLA from Yamunanagar, Mr Pahwa was a Congress legislator in Sonipat. As many as 20 locations in Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal were raided on Thursday.

Apart from the liquor and cash, three gold biscuits weighing 4 to 5 kg were also seized.

A money laundering case was filed by the probe agency after Haryana police registered multiple cases to probe alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand in Yamunanagar and surrounding districts after a ban on mining by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

As per the central agency, the MLAs are accused of running a fake 'e-Ravaana' scheme, an online portal to generate bills and slips for mining that was introduced by the Haryana government in 2020 to simplify collection of royalties and prevent tax evasion in mining areas.