Fog has been affecting Delhi flights and trains as well as visibility for the past few days
New Delhi:
Train services remain affected in Delhi for the fourth consecutive day with 49 trains arriving late, 22 getting cancelled with three trains being rescheduled due to decreased visibility because of fog and operational reasons. Flights have as of yet not been affected, however on Tuesday flight services too had been affected. Delhi woke up to a shallow foggy morning on Wednesday with visibility around 1km. Temperatures remained fairly low. Air quality remained poor in some parts of the national capital.
Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi's Siri Fort area was at 351(hazardous) and of the ITO area was at 302(hazardous) which is a big threat. Air pollution still remains a major threat to the national capital region, Delhi and most of northern India.
On Tuesday, 45 trains arrived late, 22 were cancelled and 4 rescheduled
due to fog and operational reasons. Trains arriving in Delhi were delayed due to dense fog on Monday with as many as 39 trains being cancelled with 50 trains running late and 16 rescheduled
, due to low visibility and dense fog. Mercury has plummeted down for a while with January 4 witnessing the season's coldest day in Delhi with a minimum temperature of 4.2 degree Celsius
, three notches below the season's average.
With the railways being affected heavily for the past few days, passengers are facing grave discomfort. Railbeeps.com is fastest mobile friendly website which provides answers to enquiries related to Indian Railways like PNR status, live train running status, trains between two stations and more.(With inputs from ANI)