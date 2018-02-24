Tired Of Her Crying, Mother Throws 25-Day-Old Daughter In Garbage Dump

Accused Neha, who has now been arrested, told police that she did so "due to anger and frustration over looking after the baby girl". Her 25-day-old daughter, who was rescued today, has died.
The incident was reported in east Delhi's Vinod Pur yesterday after the family approached the police stating that the newborn was missing, following which a case of kidnapping was filed.
During the search for the baby, suspicion fell on Neha after a witness told the police that she saw the woman throw something in the garbage dump, a senior police officer said.
During questioning, the accused admitted to the crime and revealed the location where she had dumped the infant.
A police team found the infant alive and rushed her to the LBS hospital. She had sustained fractures in her skull, the officer said.
(with inputs from agencies)