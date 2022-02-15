30-Year-Old Sweeper Arrested For Allegedly Raping 87-Year-Old Woman In Delhi

The accused is a sweeper in the society in West Delhi, police said. (Representational)

Delhi Police have arrested one person for allegedly raping an 87-year-old woman in Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The accused allegedly raped the woman, attacked her, and fled with her mobile phone on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the survivor's daughter, 65, had gone for a walk.

Police said that according to family members, the man broke into the house, and when he was spotted by the elderly woman and questioned, he said he worked for a gas agency and was called to the house for work.

The accused, 30, is a sweeper in the society in West Delhi.

The elderly woman's family members have alleged that police delayed action and did not take their complaint, a charge denied by officials, who said the FIR was registered based on the complaint received.

Delhi Police say that the daughter had filed a complaint on Sunday about the theft of a mobile phone, and a theft case had been filed.

"Today, sexual assault has been further alleged by the complainant. Relevant sections of law have been added in the FIR and investigation taken up. Victim being provided counselling and all necessary assistance," Delhi Police said on its official Twitter handle.