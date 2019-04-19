Prisoner Alleges Tihar Jail Superintendent Branded 'Om' On His Back

Nabir showed the symbol, about six inches big, on his left shoulder blade

A prisoner in Delhi's Tihar Jail has alleged that he was beaten up, made to fast and the 'Om' symbol was branded on his back by the jail superintendent with a hot metal.

The prisoner, Nabir, when produced at a court in Delhi today, took off his shirt in front of the magistrate and showed the symbol, about six inches big, on his left shoulder blade.

Jail authorities have denied the charges and offered an explanation: If the engraving was forcefully made, the 'Om' symbol would not have been shaped the way it is.

The court, in Delhi's Karkardooma, has ordered a probe by the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons into the incident and has asked for a report to be submitted within two days.

"Necessary CCTV footage be collected and statement of other inmates be also taken in this regard. It is further directed that necessary arrangements be made to ensure the safety of accused in jail," the judge said, quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Nabir is facing trial in a case of illegal arms supply against him. He was lodged in Tihar's Jail Number 4, a high-risk ward.

In a statement from Tihar Jail, authorities said they've requested the court for "some more time to complete" the enquiry and alleged "notorious inmates adopt such practices to over awe the prison administration."

The court, in view of the probe, has ordered for him to be shifted to another ward.

