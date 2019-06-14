Three Arrested With 500 Kg Of Marijuana Worth Rs 1 Crore

Based on a tip-off, the three accused were arrested on June 11 near Metcalf House Bus Stand in Delhi, an official said

Delhi | | Updated: June 14, 2019 00:09 IST
Accused disclosed that that they brought the contraband from Odisha (Representational)


New Delhi: 

With the arrest of three people, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a gang allegedly involved in drug trafficking and seized 500 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore from their possession, an official said today.

Those arrested were identified as Aslam Khan (24), Mousam (21), both residents of Haryana's Nuh district, and Jekam Khan, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the three accused were arrested on June 11 near Metcalf House Bus Stand in Delhi, he said.

"During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that that they had brought the contraband from Rayagada district in Odisha. Aslam had been involved in this illegal transportation of marijuana for the last six months with Jekam Khan," additional commissioner Ajit Kumar Singla said in a statement.

Efforts were underway to identify the people who bought marijuana from Aslam, he said.

500 kg of marijuana seizeddrug traffickingmarijuana

