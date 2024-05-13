Thieves Drill Hole To Loot Jewellery Shop In Delhi, Probe Launched

"The accused allegedly drilled a hole in the showroom from a neighbouring shop."

A jewellery showroom in the Dariba Kalan area of central Delhi was allegedly robbed by a few people after drilling a hole into the wall of the shop, police said.

The police said that they received a video of the incident and further investigation has been launched into the matter.

The accused allegedly drilled a hole in the showroom from a neighbouring shop and carried out the robbery, they said.

