'Thanks Guys, Car Took The Hit': Babul Supriyo After Accident In Delhi

Babul Supriyo tweeted he was safe after a bus hit his car from behind on a Delhi flyover

The car in which Union Minister Babul Supriyo was travelling was hit from behind by a passenger bus on a flyover in Delhi this morning. The minister tweeted minutes after the accident that he was safe. He said he had to take the wheels to calm down his visibly shaken driver after the accident.

"My car got hit frm behind by a Huge (unidentified) Volvo Bus, on the Highway Flyover on way to the Airport," Mr Supriyo tweeted at 5:10 am.

The driver of his car immediately swung towards the side of the flyover where guardrails prevented the vehicle from going completely out of control, the minister said.

"Driver somehow managed to steer off the flyover railing or else we wud have been thrown off," he tweeted. "He was/is so rattled that i has to take the wheel after that. Good Luck ruled."

Thanks Guys Car took the hit - we're safe.. In Delhi - Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) November 8, 2018

When people tweeted suggesting he should inform the police, the minister decided he would give the cops a break, and even brought in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee into the conversation.

"Thanks but you see the Police already have their hands full in Delhi with innumerable VVIPs staying here.. Flights, Cars, Lifts, Politics, West Bengal Police under MamtaDidi, Life itself - everything is pretty much risky Kisskiss cheez ka cctv footage dekhun (what CCTV footage should I see)," Mr Supriyo tweeted.

Mr Supriyo is Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. The singer-turned-politician from West Bengal has had run-ins with activists over allegations of displaying a short fuse in public. He was seen in a video threatening to break a man's leg and put him on crutches at an event for the differently abled in West Bengal's Asansol in September. Later, he clarified that "no one cared to find out how I saved a programme organised for the divyangs from turning into a complete disaster by acting stern when it was desperately needed."