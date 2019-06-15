Teenager Found Dead In Delhi, Sixth Murder In 48 Hours

Six people have been killed in five different incidents in Delhi. (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old boy was allegedly found murdered at his residence in Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi, the police said today.

"The deceased identified as 19-year-old Asab used to work at a nearby factory. His dead body was discovered by his roommates when they returned from work," said senior police officer Meghna Yadav.

"The injury is a stab in the abdomen, prima facie with a scissor," the senior police official further said

A murder case has been registered.

So far, six people have been killed in five different incidents in Delhi since Thursday.

A 42-year-old property dealer and a boy were shot dead in separate incidents in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi.

While in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old man and in yet another incident two men were shot dead in Nand Nagari area.

Separate cases have been registered and investigations is being conducted in all the cases.

