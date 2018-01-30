Delhi Teen Accuses 5 Classmates Of Sexually Assaulting Him At Knife-Point

The crime occured on Saturday in Uttam Nagar in west Delhi but was reported to police on Tuesday after the intervention of a Child Welfare Committee and the 13-year-old boy's family filed a complaint against five classmates.
"The boy refused to go to school on Tuesday. When his parents asked him the reason, he disclosed the incident. His family then complained to the Child Welfare Committee and Uttam Nagar police," a senior police officer said.
Comments
Three of the five accused students have been suspended by school authorities. The boy's counselling is on.