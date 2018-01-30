Delhi Teen Accuses 5 Classmates Of Sexually Assaulting Him At Knife-Point The crime occured on Saturday in Uttam Nagar in west Delhi but was reported to police on Tuesday after the intervention of a Child Welfare Committee and the 13-year-old boy's family filed a complaint against five classmates.

Three of five accused students have been suspended by school authorities. (Representational) New Delhi: A teenager studying in a government school has accused five classmates of sodomising him at knife-point, police said on Tuesday.



The crime occured on Saturday in Uttam Nagar in west Delhi but was reported to police on Tuesday after the intervention of a Child Welfare Committee and the 13-year-old boy's family filed a complaint against five classmates.



"The boy refused to go to school on Tuesday. When his parents asked him the reason, he disclosed the incident. His family then complained to the Child Welfare Committee and Uttam Nagar police," a senior police officer said.



"The boy, a student of Class 8, was ragged by his classmates a year ago on knife-point. A teacher had seen accused students carrying a knife on Saturday after school hours and scolded them for being on campus at that late hour," the officer said.



Three of the five accused students have been suspended by school authorities. The boy's counselling is on.





