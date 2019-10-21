Technical Glitch Disrupts Service On Delhi Metro's Violet Line

The delay in train services inconvenienced several passengers. (File)

Services were affected for nearly two hours on Delhi Metro's Violet Line due to a technical snag on Sunday, officials said.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh station in Faridabad. The technical glitch affected services on the Lajpat Nagar-Kashmere Gate section

"There was slow movement of trains on the Lajpat Nagar-Kashmere Gate section of the Violet Line due to a signalling issue at Central Secretariat, the Delhi metro said in a statement.

"This resulted in minor bunching of trains on this section," it added.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro had tweeted that services between Kashmere Gate and Badarpur Border stations were affected due to the glitch.

Normal services were restored at 11 am, officials said.

The delay inconvenienced several passengers, many of whom got down at metro stations and took other modes of transport.

"I travel from Sarita Vihar to Central Secretariat for work. The train was stopping for longer duration at each station. At Lajpat Nagar station, the train stopped for too long, when the announcement was made about the delay," Divya Sharma, a commuter, said.

