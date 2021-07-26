Tanzanian Woman Allegedly Caught Smuggling Remdesivir At Delhi Airport

The Tanzanian woman was allegedly carrying 70 remdesivir vials and some other medicines

A Tanzanian woman has been arrested by CISF personnel at the Delhi international airport for allegedly carrying 70 remdesivir vials and some other medicines in an alleged unauthorised manner, officials said on Monday.

Remdesivir is a restricted drug that is used for treatment of Covid-infected patients and it cannot be exported without government permission or license.

Aiman Gulshanraza Syed was intercepted and detained at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday night just before she was to take an Ethiopian airlines flight to Dar es Salaam.

"On physical checking of her baggages, different types of medicines, including 70 vials of remdesivir injections were found. The approximate cost of the medicines cache is Rs 3.5 lakh," a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

As the woman could not furnish any documents for carrying the medicines, she was handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation.