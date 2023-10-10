Supreme Court Seeks Report On Steps Taken To Curb Air Pollution In Delhi

Supreme Court posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the steps being taken for controlling air pollution in and around Delhi.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, regarding problem of air pollution during winters and also about crop residue burning.

The bench noted the amicus has flagged the "serious problem" of air pollution with the winters approaching as well as crop residue burning and she has submitted that these issues are before the CAQM.

"We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital," the bench said.

It posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.

"I have one more request. With the onset of autumn and with Diwali coming, the problem of air pollution actually is going to increase," Singh told the bench.

She requested the bench to call for a report from the CAQM about the measures taken for controlling pollution during this period and more importantly, on the issue of crop residue burning.

The amicus said the commission is dealing with these issues and they can give a report on the steps taken to control pollution.

On October 6, the CAQM had directed authorities in the National Capital Region to enforce a ban on coal usage in hotels and restaurants, and to take punitive measures against polluting industries and thermal power plants as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated.

The action came as part of the pollution control plan known as the 'Graded Response Action Plan' (GRAP) which is implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution during the winter season.

The CAQM is an autonomous body tasked with improving the air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)