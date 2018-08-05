Stalker Barges Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home In Delhi, Shoots At Her

A man barged into the home of his ex-girlfriend in Delhi and opened fire at her.

A man barged into the home of his ex-girlfriend in northwest Delhi and shot at her on Saturday night, police said. The man had been stalking her for a long time after she broke up with him, police said.

He was arrested this morning.

The woman was injured and taken to hospital by her neighbours. Police said the woman, who works in Gurgaon, had complained about the man to her employer.

According to an eyewitness, the man opened fire at the woman and ran away from the area. A lawyer who works near the woman's home, said that he came to know about the incident after checking the footage of the CCTV installed outside his office. The lawyer also said he and his colleagues tried to chase the stalker after seeing the woman crying in pain.

"While working, we heard a firecracker-like sound in the area.

On checking the CCTV of my office, we noticed a man running away. We immediately came out and saw dogs barking incessantly, after which we heard a woman wailing in pain. On reaching the house, we saw a magazine, blood on the floor and an old lady. We even tried to chase the man but couldn't nab him. He had been waiting outside the house for about 10 minutes," said Karmesh Sharm

