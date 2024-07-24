Spiderman Arrested Again In Delhi. This Time For Riding On Scorpio's Bonnet

The person in the Spiderman costume was identified as Aditya (20)

A 20-year-old man wearing a 'Spiderman' costume was arrested for violating traffic rules after he was seen on the bonnet of a Scorpio in the national capital, police said. A complaint from a X, formerly known as Twitter, user about a Scorpio seen in Dwarka with a man dressed as 'Spiderman' on its bonnet, prompted the cops to take the swift action.

The Dwarka traffic police along with local police staff traced the vehicle and arrested the man and the driver, police said. The person in the Spiderman costume was identified as Aditya (20) and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Gaurav Singh (19).

The two were charged for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt, with a possible maximum fine of Rs 26,000 and/or imprisonment or both, an official statement from the police said.

In April this year, a 19-year-old woman and the same man donning Spiderman costumes and riding a bike without a helmet were caught in Delhi police's "web" and were fined. The accused were identified as Aditya (20) and Anjali (19), residents of Najafgarh, police said.

According to police, a video made rounds on social media showing a person wearing a Spiderman costume and performing stunts on a motorcycle without a numberplate and a helmet on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER II) in Delhi.

In the video, the man was later joined by a woman, who was also wearing the Spiderman costume. They were seen riding the motorcycle with the woman sitting pillion.

"Two persons were riding a bike and wearing Spiderman costumes. An inquiry into the matter was conducted and the riders have been booked under sections different sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for offences without a helmet, without a mirror, without a licence, dangerous driving and not displaying a number plate etc," a senior police officer said.