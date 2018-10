Two people were in the car at the time of the accident. (Representational)

A speeding sports car lost control and rammed into a pole in Delhi's Lodhi Road area, police said Monday. No injuries were reported.

Two people were in the car at the time of the accident. The driver was trying to take a turn but lost control and rammed into the pole. Due to the impact, one of the wheels of the car came off, a police officer said.

Fearing arrest, both the occupants of the car fled from the spot, the officer added.

