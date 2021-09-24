Delhi Police Special Team To Monitor Probe Into Northeast Delhi Violence

More than 750 cases were registered in the Northeast Delhi violence which broke out earlier last year.

The Delhi Police on Thursday informed that a Special Investigating Cell (SIC) has been constituted to monitor the investigation into the Northeast Delhi violence.

"In order to expedite and streamline the investigation, besides ensuring proper scrutiny and Pairvi of North-East Riot cases registered and being investigated by North-East District, a Special Investigation Cell (SIC) is constituted under the Chairmanship of Special CP/Central Zone," the order issued by the office of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said.

The SIC will be chaired by the special commissioner of police (central zone).

The joint commissioner of police (eastern range), deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and additional DCP of the Northeast district are the members of the cell.

"The SIC shall take stock of all pending investigation and trial, and immediately chalk out a time-bound strategy to ensure expeditious investigation and effective prosecution of the riots cases. The emphasis should be on scientific and technical evidences to be brought on record," the order said.

The committee shall ensure filing of all supplementary charge sheets in court expeditiously, it said.

The order stated that in the cases where Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) results are pending, personal follow-up should be made with the FSL director with the request to expedite the results. The matter shall be pursued with FSL divisions concerned on priority.

"The officers shall personally liaise with the special public prosecutors (SPPs) to ensure their presence in court in all matters, to represent the case of the prosecution on each date effectively. They will be thoroughly briefed well in advance, before every date of hearing," it said.

The police headquarters has attached 14 police officers, who had earlier been serving in the Northeast district during the riots and had assisted investigation of these cases, to expedite and complete the remaining investigation of pending investigation cases.

More than 750 cases were registered in the Northeast Delhi violence which broke out earlier last year. At least 53 people were killed and several others injured in the violence. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the violence-related cases in which over 1,500 accused have been charge-sheeted.