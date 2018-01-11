Sonu Dariyapur Among 110 Hardened Criminals Arrested In 2017: Delhi Police

The special cell of Delhi Police captured the then most wanted criminal of the city, Satyawan Sehrawat alias Sonu Dariyapur, in September 2017, said R P Upadhyay, Special Commissioner (Crime), Delhi Police.
He was wanted in several cases including a triple murder.
He had also killed his arch-rival Monu Daryapur in April last year.
Delhi Police announced its highest reward for information leading to his arrest.
Among other hardened criminals arrested last year are Sahun Bishambhara and Ajay Dabas.
Bishambhara, wanted by six state police forces, was arrested from south Delhi in November last year. A reward of Rs 4 lakh had been announced on information leading to his arrest.
Dabas carried a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakh on his arrest.
