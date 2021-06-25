Some Delhi Areas Likely To Get Light Rain, Thunderstorms Today

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius in Delhi (File)

Delhi experienced a humid morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds at a few places in the afternoon or evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 28.3 degrees Celsius.