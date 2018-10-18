Six-Member Team To Check Pollution In Delhi As Air Quality Remains Poor

Air Quality Index showed Delhi at 309. Quality of air is considered 'very poor' between 301 and 400.

With deteriorating air quality in Delhi, Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday formed an inspection team to check air pollution.

Mr Hussain asserted that the inspections by the six-member committee will be carried out to check "ground level steps" being taken by various municipal and local bodies -- North and East Municipal corporation, Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) - for prevention, control and mitigation of air pollution in Delhi.

"The Minister has also sought details and schedule of the operation of mechanical sweeping and sprinkling vehicles being operated by these bodies," a statement by Mr Hussain's office said.

The six-member team comprises a representative of Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Delhi Police, PWD, two representatives of MCD and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and a representative of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) - area in-charge, not below the rank of Environmental Engineer.

The statement said, Member Secretary the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will accompany Mr Hussain during surprise inspections.

He has also directed development agencies to ensure that all construction sites adhere to the Construction and Demolition Waste Rules, 2016 to avoid any dust emission from construction activities.

The environment minister has directed all the stakeholders to "intensify their actions as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)".