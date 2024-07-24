Shooter Wanted In Sensational Meerut Murder Case Arrested By Delhi Police

During interrogation, the man confessed to the murder.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday has arrested Vineet Malik, a notorious shooter wanted in connection with a high-profile murder case in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Malik, who had been evading arrest by frequently changing his location within the Delhi-NCR region, was arrested near a traffic signal in Jagatpuri, New Delhi, based on a tipoff.

The murder, which took place on June 5, 2024, involved the cold-blooded shooting of a young man, Laakhan Singh, in broad daylight in Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad. The incident was registered under FIR No. 364/24 at PS Kankarkheda, Meerut, with charges under sections 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the IPC.

Since the crime, a dedicated team from the AEKC, Crime Branch, Delhi, had been relentlessly tracking Malik. Utilising a combination of valuable intelligence, technical surveillance, and inputs from secret informers, the team managed to trace Malik's movements.

His presence in Jagatpuri was confirmed, leading to a carefully coordinated operation that resulted in his capture.

During interrogation, Malik, a 42-year-old resident of Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, confessed to the murder.

He revealed that the victim, Laakhan Singh, had been harassing his niece for an extended period, prompting him and his relatives to take drastic action.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)