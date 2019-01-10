Sheila Dikshit's Return Serious Deficit Of Leadership In Delhi Congress: AAP

The Congress changed two state presidents and got a zero in the Assembly as well as in parliamentary polls, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Delhi | | Updated: January 10, 2019 23:48 IST
Sheila Dikshit was today appointed as the new president of the Delhi Congress. (File)


New Delhi: 

The Aam Aadmi Party today said Sheila Dikshit's appointment as Delhi Congress chief is a serious deficit of leadership in the city Congress.

"Her appointment is an internal matter of that party," the AAP said in a statement, adding that in 2013, she as the Chief Minister had lost her own seat to Arvind Kejriwal.

"The Congress changed two state presidents and got a zero in the Assembly as well as in parliamentary polls," the party said. "Bringing her back means serious deficit of leadership in the Delhi Congress. We wish her good health."

Ms Dikshit was today appointed as the new president of the Delhi Congress, succeeding Ajay Maken who quit earlier on health grounds.

