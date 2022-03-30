Rickshaw Puller, 3 Workers Die After Falling Into Sewer in Delhi, Bodies Recovered

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

Three workers and a rickshaw puller died after falling into a sewer line in Sector-16 of Rohini in Delhi, police said today.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered their bodies in the early hours of Wednesday.

"The rescue operation has been completed. We have recovered their bodies from the sewer line," said Assistant Commandant, NDRF, Shri Niwas.

NDRF started a rescue operation after three private contractual employees, who were working on MTNL lines, fell into the sewer on Tuesday and a rickshaw puller who tried to save them also got trapped inside.

According to the police, the information about the incident was received at Samaypur Badli police station around 6.30 pm.

The workers have been identified as Bacchu Singh, Pintu and Suraj Kumar Sahni, while the rickshaw puller has been identified as Satish (38), a resident of Sardar Colony, Rohini Sector-16, police said.