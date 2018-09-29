Senior Citizens To Travel Free In Delhi Buses On October 1

Delhi Transport Corporation will provide free travelling facility to elderly in its buses on the occasion of Senior Citizens Day on October 1

Senior citizens would have to produce statuary documents to avail the facility (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will provide free travelling facility to the elderly in its buses on the occasion of Senior Citizens Day on October 1, a spokesperson of the public transporter said.

A senior citizen have to produce statuary documents to avail the facility, he said.

The documents include passport, school certificate, driving license, pension book, radiological report, birth certificate, PAN card or Aadhaar card to the bus. 

