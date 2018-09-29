Senior Citizens To Travel Free In Delhi Buses On October 1

Senior citizens would have to produce statuary documents to avail the facility (Representational)

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will provide free travelling facility to the elderly in its buses on the occasion of Senior Citizens Day on October 1, a spokesperson of the public transporter said.

A senior citizen have to produce statuary documents to avail the facility, he said.

The documents include passport, school certificate, driving license, pension book, radiological report, birth certificate, PAN card or Aadhaar card to the bus.

For more Delhi stories, click here.